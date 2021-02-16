Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price lowered by TD Securities to C$85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) to C$103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$110.43.

Shares of AEM stock traded down C$3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$80.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,730. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$89.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$98.41. The stock has a market cap of C$19.70 billion and a PE ratio of 30.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of C$43.25 and a 12-month high of C$117.35.

In other news, Director Robert Gemmell sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total value of C$199,360.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,792 shares in the company, valued at C$432,669.68. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.74, for a total transaction of C$8,076,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,078,851.70. Insiders sold 118,279 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,311 over the last quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

