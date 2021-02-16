Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) PT Lowered to C$103.00

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.63% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AEM. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$95.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$114.67.
AEM stock traded down C$3.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$81.34. 673,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,903. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of C$43.25 and a 1-year high of C$117.35. The firm has a market cap of C$19.79 billion and a PE ratio of 30.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$89.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$98.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
