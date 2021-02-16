Agora (NASDAQ:API) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.88

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.88 and last traded at $105.43, with a volume of 20605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 86 Research started coverage on Agora in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agora by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth $17,802,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Agora during the fourth quarter worth $1,680,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in Agora by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

