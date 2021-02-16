Agora (NASDAQ:API) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.88

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.88 and last traded at $105.43, with a volume of 20605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.14.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 86 Research started coverage on Agora in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agora by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth $17,802,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Agora during the fourth quarter worth $1,680,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in Agora by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.07% of the company’s stock.
About Agora (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
See Also: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.