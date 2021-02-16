Agrello Price Up 29.1% Over Last 7 Days (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, Agrello has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Agrello token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Agrello has a market capitalization of $10.73 million and $570,385.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Agrello alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00063755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.42 or 0.00859301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00048423 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.99 or 0.05039284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024362 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016552 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00031988 BTC.

Agrello Profile

Agrello (CRYPTO:DLT) is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,449,350 tokens. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Agrello Token Trading

Agrello can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.