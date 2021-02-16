Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Shares Down 15.5%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) fell 15.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $16.01. 1,042,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,090,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

About Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. The company offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.