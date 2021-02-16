Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) (LON:ANIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.00

Shares of Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) (LON:ANIC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 20.07 ($0.26), with a volume of 4708980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.20 ($0.26).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.45. The firm has a market cap of £102.37 million and a P/E ratio of -101.00.

Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) Company Profile (LON:ANIC)

Agronomics Limited, formerly known as Port Erin Biopharma Investments Limited, is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

