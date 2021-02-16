AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Shares Down 0.7%

AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.55 and last traded at $41.88. 93,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 67,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AI Powered Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of AI Powered Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AI Powered Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AI Powered Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.