Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Achieves Market Cap of $79.76 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $79.76 million and $2.22 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for about $3.19 or 0.00006488 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,172.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,783.10 or 0.03626222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.30 or 0.00425652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $707.47 or 0.01438761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.58 or 0.00483147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.13 or 0.00449701 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.68 or 0.00314562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00029136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

