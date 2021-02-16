Aion (AION) Achieves Market Cap of $65.48 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 42.4% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $65.48 million and $10.82 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,554.50 or 0.99672896 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00050013 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.37 or 0.00509849 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.20 or 0.00913909 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00257969 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00095589 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002571 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aion Coin Trading

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

