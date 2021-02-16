Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at CIBC

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s previous close.

AC has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.71.

Get Air Canada (AC.TO) alerts:

Shares of AC stock traded up C$0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.04. 5,315,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,301. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.58. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$9.26 and a 52 week high of C$45.75.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.76 million. Analysts expect that Air Canada will post -3.6500001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$415,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at C$601,482.50.

About Air Canada (AC.TO)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.