Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACDVF. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,852. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

