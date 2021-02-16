Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Raymond James

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACDVF. Cowen upgraded Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Air Canada from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Air Canada from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Air Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. 178,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $35.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

