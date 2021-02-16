Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT Raised to $27.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from $26.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 53.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen raised shares of Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of ACDVF traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. 178,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

