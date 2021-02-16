Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) PT Set at €1.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €1.00 ($1.18) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 79.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AF. Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.88) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €3.13 ($3.68).

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €4.93 ($5.80) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.12. Air France-KLM SA has a one year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a one year high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

