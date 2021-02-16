Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Shares Up 8.1%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) shares shot up 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.00. 4,912,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 1,475,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 million, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other Air Industries Group news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 34,662 shares of Air Industries Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $41,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 34,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $40,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,121 shares of company stock worth $83,878 over the last 90 days. 34.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,404 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.51% of Air Industries Group worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

