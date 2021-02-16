Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Trimmed by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 2.2% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.17% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $105,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $261.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.07 and a 200-day moving average of $283.08.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

