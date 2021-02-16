Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Trading Up 5.5%

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) shares were up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 441,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 314,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIRG shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Airgain from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $273.50 million, a PE ratio of -127.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 301,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

