AirIQ Inc. (IQ.V) (CVE:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $0.40

AirIQ Inc. (IQ.V) (CVE:IQ) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.40, but opened at C$0.37. AirIQ Inc. (IQ.V) shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 6,241 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.58 million and a PE ratio of 36.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

AirIQ Inc. (IQ.V) Company Profile (CVE:IQ)

AirIQ Inc develops and operates a telematics asset management system using specialized software, digitized mapping, wireless communications, the internet, and the global positioning system in Canada. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

