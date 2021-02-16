AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Trading 24.4% Higher

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares traded up 24.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $4.95. 2,471,865 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 2,422,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

