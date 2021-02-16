AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB) Trading Up 0.3%

AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 468.50 ($6.12) and last traded at GBX 461.59 ($6.03). Approximately 339,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 711,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($6.01).
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AJB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) in a report on Monday, January 25th.
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 447.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 436.46.
In other news, insider Laura Carstensen sold 52,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59), for a total transaction of £222,752.60 ($291,027.70). Also, insider Andrew James Bell sold 3,624,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.01), for a total transaction of £16,674,972.40 ($21,785,958.19). Insiders sold 3,756,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,551,620 over the last quarter.
About AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB)
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.
