AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB) Trading Up 0.3%

AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 468.50 ($6.12) and last traded at GBX 461.59 ($6.03). Approximately 339,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 711,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($6.01).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AJB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 447.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 436.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a GBX 4.66 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from AJ Bell plc (AJB.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 1.03%. AJ Bell plc (AJB.L)’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other news, insider Laura Carstensen sold 52,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59), for a total transaction of £222,752.60 ($291,027.70). Also, insider Andrew James Bell sold 3,624,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.01), for a total transaction of £16,674,972.40 ($21,785,958.19). Insiders sold 3,756,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,551,620 over the last quarter.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

