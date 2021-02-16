Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Shares Up 11.4%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) shares shot up 11.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.13. 172,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 336,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akari Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Akari Therapeutics, Plc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $55,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akari Therapeutics by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 9.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

