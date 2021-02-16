Akash Network Market Capitalization Achieves $125.59 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 19% against the US dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $125.59 million and $2.47 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for about $3.45 or 0.00007033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.62 or 0.00266159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00086351 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00075745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00088221 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.58 or 0.00404620 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00184481 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 121,549,331 coins and its circulating supply is 36,389,493 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

Buying and Selling Akash Network

