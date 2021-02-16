Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 8,477,453 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 7,616,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

AKBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

