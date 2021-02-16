AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Shares Gap Up to $0.78

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.78, but opened at C$0.93. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 13,412 shares traded.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of C$37.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.53.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

