Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the January 14th total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKTS. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In related news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $34,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,783 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 388,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,594,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKTS opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.80 million, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. Analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

