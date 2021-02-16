Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 74,975 Shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.3% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,896,000 after buying an additional 970,803 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 539,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,743,000 after buying an additional 22,805 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 91,795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after buying an additional 31,415 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 215,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the period.

VDE stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,390. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $74.18.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

