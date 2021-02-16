Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $488.10 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,704,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773,464 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 3.99% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $488,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.79. 8,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,776. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $153.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

