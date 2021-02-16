Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $201.90 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,896,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 3.7% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.63% of iShares Gold Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,648,000 after buying an additional 82,764 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $8,383,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,005.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 144,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 137,365 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,277,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.28. 496,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,693,920. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.