Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIN opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $62.05. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.79.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

