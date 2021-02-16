Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,550,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the January 14th total of 19,200,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,636,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

