Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.97

Shares of Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.97 and last traded at C$7.88, with a volume of 692907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.40.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Alcanna from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a market cap of C$314.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.48.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, spirits, coolers, liqueurs, beers, cannabis, and specialty products in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Liquor Operations and Cannabis Operations. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 255 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Alaska, and Connecticut under the Liquor Depot, Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, and Brown Jug brand names; and 22 cannabis retail locations under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta and Ontario.

