Alchemint Standards Price Tops $0.0010 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $304,140.76 and $103.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00061522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.00265441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00083940 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00073864 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00085053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.15 or 0.00402952 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00187977 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.