Alchemy Pay 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.58 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $13.98 million and $2.58 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.69 or 0.00315219 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00118112 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00056331 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

