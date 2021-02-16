Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Short Interest Update

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,150,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the January 14th total of 8,760,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

AA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Shares of NYSE AA traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. 103,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,486,879. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alcoa has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $26.20.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 776.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Alcoa by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

