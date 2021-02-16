Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.52

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.52 and last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 14092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

ALFVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

