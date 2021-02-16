Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $1.27 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Algorand has a market cap of $2.12 billion and approximately $825.56 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.09 or 0.00267880 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008204 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009070 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.99 or 0.02672873 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,666,851,776 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.