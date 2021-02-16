Alias (ALIAS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,893.00

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded up 28.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Alias has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. Alias has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $3,893.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alias coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00042336 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.76 or 0.00285571 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002293 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00013150 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 65.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Alias is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io . Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

