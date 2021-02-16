Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Thomas M. Prescott Sells 3,000 Shares

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ALGN stock traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $614.21. 399,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,672. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $634.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $561.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.87. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,838,000 after acquiring an additional 261,465 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 88.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 213,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,597,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

