ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Shares Gap Up to $1.33

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.33, but opened at $3.15. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 906,499 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $80.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALJ Regional stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of ALJ Regional worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

