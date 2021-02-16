All-American Sportpark, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AASP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

All-American Sportpark, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AASP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the January 14th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AASP opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. All-American Sportpark has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41.

Get All-American Sportpark alerts:

About All-American Sportpark

All-American Sportpark, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as Saint Andrews Golf Corporation and changed its name to All-American Sportpark, Inc in December 1998. All-American Sportpark, Inc was founded in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for All-American Sportpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for All-American Sportpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.