All-American Sportpark, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AASP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

All-American Sportpark, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AASP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the January 14th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AASP opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. All-American Sportpark has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41.
About All-American Sportpark
