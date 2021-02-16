Alleghany (Y) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.55 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:Y opened at $609.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $601.49 and its 200-day moving average is $572.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alleghany has a 52 week low of $426.87 and a 52 week high of $847.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.77 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

