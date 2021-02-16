Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Sells $58,544.00 in Stock

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $58,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,630.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roland L. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $66,940.00.

ABTX traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 39,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,064. The stock has a market cap of $749.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $38.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 318.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

