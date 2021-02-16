Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Trading Down 7.1%

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) dropped 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $109.58 and last traded at $109.81. Approximately 1,336,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 687,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.26.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 26,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

