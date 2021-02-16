Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.70-4.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.679-2.706 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. Allegion has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $139.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.00.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

