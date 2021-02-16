Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Allegro.eu in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegro.eu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Allegro.eu alerts:

ALEGF stock remained flat at $$19.71 during trading on Tuesday. Allegro.eu has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $19.77.

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. The company operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro.eu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro.eu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.