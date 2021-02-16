Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ALEGF opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. Allegro.eu has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $19.77.
Allegro.eu Company Profile
