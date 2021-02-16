Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Upgraded to Buy at Argus

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s previous close.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.87.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $83.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.32. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $104.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.