Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Shares Down 8.1%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) shares were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 1,842,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,803,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,592,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,286.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Adam J. Pliska sold 50,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $139,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.