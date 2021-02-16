Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Trading 17% Higher

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s share price traded up 17% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.20. 2,518,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 735,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHPI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allied Healthcare Products by 354.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

