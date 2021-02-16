Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Trading 6.8% Higher

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $16.02. 397,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 565,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $564.11 million, a PE ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.45% of Allot Communications worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

